Fox News anchor Sandra Smith on Friday confronted Customs and Borders Protection Deputy Commissioner Robert Perez over the Trump administration’s decision to exclude New York residents from Global Entry while flying.

The regulation came as punishment for New York’s “Green Light” law which prohibits the DMV from sharing information, including information about undocumented immigrants, with the federal government.

After Smith asked Perez if New York is being “singled out,” to which he responded, “Absolutely not, Sandra.” Smith then pointed out that there are “fourteen other states with similar ‘Green Light’ laws,” including, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, New Mexico, Nevada, New Jersey, Oregon, Utah, Vermont, and Washington.

“Why not the others?” she asked.

“What we’re talking about here is the law that was passed in New York that now does not allow for the Department of Motor Vehicles to share critical information regarding traffic violations and all sorts of other potential criminal interests and/or arrests with CBP and ICE that is not existent right now in any of the other forty-nine states,” Perez replied. “That’s what we’re talking about here.”

“But as far as these other states… Nevada is also prohibited from the DMV sharing that information. So why not Nevada?” pushed Smith.

That was news to Perez.

“I’m not aware that we have at this time, Sandra, any other limitations in any other states as far as the information we need and that we are getting from these other motor vehicle agencies,” he said. “It is strictly and solely a New York limitation, a New York issue right now and we need them to fix that law. We’re ready to have those discussions with them to find a path forward, but make no mistake about it, it is unacceptable and it’s a public safety issue.”

At the end of the interview, Smith pressed Perez once again on why the CBP hasn’t taken similar actions against Nevada, pointing out, “Just quickly here, S303 is the law in Nevada that prohibits the DMV from sharing information with the feds. So that is on the books. I know you said you weren’t aware of it?”

“I am not, Sandra, so I’m certainly going to go back and take a look at that, but what I expect we are going to find is that there a may be some other arrangements that have been made,” answered Perez. “As far as I know as I sit here today, the only state with which we have this type of limitation is New York.”

“Obviously, we are concerned about any other state going down the same path and the message is, frankly, don’t do it, because it’s an issue of public safety and we need to be sharing more information with one another, not less,” he concluded.

Watch above via Fox News.

