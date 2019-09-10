Hogan Gidley became the first White House official to face televised questions about John Bolton’s departure from the Trump administration.

The White House deputy press secretary gave an interview to Fox News’ Harris Faulkner that centered around President Donald Trump’s announced firing of his national security adviser. As Gidley insisted that Trump asked for Bolton’s resignation because “his policies and priorities did not align” with the president’s, Faulkner noted that Bolton has contacted multiple journalists and presented a different version of events surrounding his resignation.

“Why does John Bolton, then, come public with a different story?” Faulkner asked.

“I won’t get into the back and forth here,” Gidley said ducking the question. “The fact remains that the president did ask for John Bolton’s resignation, it was delivered today, and we are in the process of looking for a new director.”

While Faulkner noted the turnover rate of Trump’s national security advisers, she then decided to switch gears — allowing Gidley to run through the Trump administration’s talking points. Later, Faulkner did double back to the subject — asking Gidley whether Bolton’s hawkishness was problematic.

“The president wants people to disagree with him and have debate in front of him, but the President of the United States, he is the one who sets the policies,” Gidley responded. “Once he makes the decisions, we come out until the American people what that decision is. I can guarantee you this — whatever Donald Trump does, it’s in the best interest of the American people.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com