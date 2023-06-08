Fox News Anchor Corrects RFK Jr., Who Claims U.S. Is Killing Ukrainian Kids: ‘We’re Not Doing That – It’s The Russians’

Robert F Kennedy Jr. joined Fox News’s Neil Cavuto on Thursday to discuss his longshot bid to unseat President Joe Biden and win the 2024 Democratic Party nomination for president.

Known for his bombastic rhetoric and wild claims regarding vaccines and the Covid-19 pandemic, RFK Jr. made another one during the interview by claiming the U.S. “killed 350,000 Ukrainian kids.” The comment came as RFK Jr. was slamming the U.S. for supporting Ukraine’s effort to fight off the invading Russians.

The baseless claim led to an immediate pushback from Cavuto, who calmly replied, “But we’re not doing that, right? That’s the Russians doing that.” RFK Jr. did not take the opportunity to correct himself as though he had misspoken and replied by saying, “Well, but, you know, what was our history of provocations?”

The exchange began with Cavuto asking the presidential candidate to clarify his position on Ukraine, “Are you saying you do not support the war effort in Ukraine? I’m sorry, I wasn’t clear.”

“No, I don’t. You know, I think the war in Ukraine has gone on. There’s been mission creep in that war,” RFK Jr. replied, adding:

And I don’t think the United States government or the Ukrainian government have been honest about the true purpose of that war. I think we’ve been given a comic book depiction that, you know, this war was not, an unprovoked attack by Vladimir Putin. Clearly, Vladimir Putin made an illegal invasion. It’s been brutal. The Ukrainian people have been victimized by it and they’ve shown incredible valor and courage. But I think the U.S. has not been candid about its purpose in the war. Inadvertently, Yes, they have. I mean, President Biden said the purpose of the war is to do regime change in Russia. And Lloyd Austin, who is the defense secretary, has said that the purpose is to exhaust the Russian army and degrade its capacity to fight anywhere else in the world. Well, if that’s true, if that’s our purpose. And Ukraine is now a victim of geopolitical machinations between two great powers and is fighting a proxy war for the United States against Russia. And this has nothing to do with Ukrainian freedom or sovereignty. It has to do with the ambitions of the neo-cons who surround President Biden to depose President Putin and to exhaust the Russian army. And we are it’s not good for our country.

RFK Jr. then ended his unwieldy response, saying, “We’re pushing the Russians into the embrace of the Chinese, which is the worse political outcome, geopolitical outcome that we could go for. Worst of all, we’ve killed 350,000 Ukrainian kids and, you know, in a, for a sham, something that you know, where they are going and fighting, believing that they’re fighting for their nation.”

Cavuto did not return to the subject and eventually moved on to ask about tax policy.

