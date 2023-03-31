Fox News contributor and civil rights attorney Leo Terrell joined Harris Faulkner on Friday to discuss the indictment of former president Donald Trump over his alleged role in falsifying business documents to cover up a hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels.

Terrell blasted Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and warned that if he can indict Trump, he can indict anyone – a common phrase used by Trump himself. Faulkner took that line of logic a bit further, arguing that not only should Americans be afraid of frivolous prosecutions, but now President Joe Biden should be particularly concerned.

“The prosecutor has and has the right to decide which cases, but they don’t have the right to abuse that discretion,” Terrell began, adding:

And I will sit here and tell you, Harris, after 30 years of practicing law, this case is ripe for malicious prosecution, civil lawsuit after it is dismissed. Harris regardless of people’s political affiliation, regardless of who people are going to vote for on 2024. Everyone should rally around Trump on this particular case because this case jeopardizes you and me. If they can use a frivolous case to go after President Trump, they can go after Harris Faulkner, Leo Terrell, and everyone they don’t like. This is a political prosecution, Harris.

“Well, I’ll tell you who should be much more worried than either of us, Joe Biden,” replied Faulkner.

“I mean, look at the case against him right now. And if this goes through, if you’re watching what they’ll do to a former president, they may not get all of those 150 suspicious action reports that have come through, activity reports, we’ll get into it more a little bit later. But it is interesting. What could they do with that material after he’s out of office? Well, don’t anybody sleep on that, because with this happening, it means they can go forward with that case against Biden and his family,” she concluded.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News.

