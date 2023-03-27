Fox News Anchor Delivers Solemn Commentary on Yet Another School Shooting: ‘We Are Tired of This’

Fox News anchor John Roberts delivered stunning commentary on the school shooting at an elementary school in Nashville that left three children, three staff members and the gunman dead.

A woman who survived another mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, hijacked a press conference from Nashville officials on Monday following the shooting at The Covenant School, a private Christian school, telling reporters gathered that she was on vacation visiting family in Nashville.

“Aren’t you guys tired of covering this? Aren’t you guys tired of being here and having to cover all of these mass shootings?” the woman said.

The woman continued that she’s from Highland Park, where a gunman killed seven people at a July 4 parade last year, and has been lobbying for gun control measures in Washington, D.C.

“How is this still happening?” she asked. “How are our children still dying and why are we failing them? Gun violence is the number one killer of children and teens. It has overtaken cars — assault weapons are contributing to the border crisis and fentanyl. We are arming cartels with our guns and our loose gun laws and these shootings and these mass shootings will continue to happen until our lawmakers step up and pass gun safety legislation.”

After she addressed reporters, Roberts responded directly to her appeal on Fox News program America Reports.

“The woman said it quite succinctly, ‘Aren’t you tired of this?’ Yes, we are tired of this,” Roberts said. “We are very tired of having to report on school shootings week in and week out.”

Roberts noted that the son of Fox News correspondent Alicia Acuna had to evacuate his Denver school last week because of a shooting there that wounded two administrators.

“It was just last week with our Alicia Acuna was frantically waiting for her son to come out of the East High School in Denver where there had been shooting, there was the Uvalde, Texas shooting, there was Sandy Hook, Parkland, there were all of these school shootings and yes, I think as a nation we are tired of these,” Roberts said.

He turned to address his co-anchor, Sandra Smith: “Sandra, I don’t mean to be speaking out of turn but I believe as a parent that there are a lot of people out there who are sick of these school shootings.”

