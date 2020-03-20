Hours after a report spelling out how she profited off of a series of stock sales and purchases prior to the market crash, Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) is defending her actions — essentially by stating that they weren’t her actions, but rather those of third-party advisors.

Amid the public outcry over the transactions, Loeffler appeared on Fox’s America’s Newsroom Friday in an effort to quiet the firestorm. After a few questions related to coronavirus response, anchor Ed Henry quizzed Loeffler on the transactions.

“Senator, you thought the government was prepared,” Henry said — referencing a Jan. 24 tweet in which Loeffler, after a meeting with President Donald Trump’s team, projected confidence in the government’s ability to tackle the coronavirus. “Yet shortly after that tweet that I just noticed, you sold over $1 million in stocks before the market went down. Were you trading on inside information about what was coming?”

Loeffler denied wrongdoing.

“It’s absolutely false, and it could not be true,” the senator said. “If you actually look at the personal transaction reports that were filed, it notices at the bottom I’m only informed after by transactions after they occurred, several weeks. Those transactions, on my behalf at least, were a mix of buys and sells. Very routine for my portfolio.”

Henry interjected at that point, questioning the senator on her purchase of stock in a company called Citrix — a teleconferencing company. Their stock has gone up as most others have gone down, now that of the American workforce now requiring remote capabilities.

“Who are these third-party advisors?” Henry asked, with clear skepticism. “They seem have a pretty good idea about where the market was headed?

Loeffler doubled down, again chalking up the profits to her seemingly clairvoyant advisors.

“I’m not involved in the decisions around buying and selling,” Loeffler said. “There’s a range of different decisions made every day with regard to my portfolio and my 401k that I’m not involved in. And certainly, like any other trades, you can’t see into the future.

“I come out of the financial services industry where I have over 20 years of dealing and complying with very strict standards around material non-public information … I completely understand these rules and I have adhered to the letter and the spirit of these ethics rules.”

Henry further noted that Loeffler is married to Jeffrey Sprecher, chairman of the New York Stock Exchange and CEO of the business services company Intercontinental Exchange. Loeffler claimed that she actually helped institute rules requiring her to surrender control of her portfolio.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]