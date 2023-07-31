Fox News Anchor Floats Sinister Theory About Key Hunter Biden Witness: ‘People Die in Prison…’

Fox News’s Harris Faulkner suggested that the Department of Justice’s efforts to put a key witness in the Hunter Biden investigation in prison might result in his untimely demise on Monday.

A panel on Outnumbered was discussing Devon Archer, Biden’s former friend and business associate, when Faulkner floated the theory.

Archer was scheduled to — and did — testify before the House Oversight Committee in a closed-door meeting on Monday, but a letter sent by the DOJ to a judge asking him to set a date for Archer to begin a prison sentence for a fraud case caused some to speculate that it was attempting to silence him ahead of his potentially damaging testimony about the first family.

The New York Post has reported that Archer will say Hunter Biden called his father during business meetings at the request of foreign business partners. “The DOJ is trying to arrest Devon Archer ahead of his bombshell testimony Monday about Joe Biden’s involvement in his son Hunter’s Ukraine business when he was VP,” the Post’s Miranda Devine wrote on social media.

Both Archer’s attorney and the DOJ have denied that charge, with the former issuing a statement professing to be “aware of speculation that the Department of Justice’s weekend request to have Mr. Archer report to prison is an attempt by the Biden administration to intimidate him in advance of his meeting with the House Oversight Committee.”

‘To be clear, Mr. Archer does not agree with that speculation,” he explained.

But that didn’t stop Faulkner from wondering aloud if the motivation behind the letter was more sinister still.

“What deal did lawmakers have to get him to come in this fourth time, to keep that promise? And also: What deal did they have to make to keep him out of prison on Saturday?” asked Faulkner, seemingly under the impression that the actions of Congress had kept Archer from immediately reporting to prison.

“I’m really curious, cause you know, and I want to be delicate here: People die in prison. I mean, you put somebody in there who can take down really, really powerful people — stuff can happen.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com