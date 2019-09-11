Fox News anchor Jon Scott penned a remembrance post detailing his coverage of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, an event that he referred to as “the worst day” in modern news.

While the day “began as the most ordinary—and beautiful—of days,” the Fox Report Weekend host — who authored the FoxNews.com op-ed on Wednesday, the 18th anniversary of the tragedy — wrote that in the minutes after the 8:46 a.m. strike into the World Trade Center’s North Tower, he was called to appear on air ASAP: “Jon Scott, get to the studio—NOW!!! … A plane just flew into the World Trade Center!”

“It would be the worst day to be in the news business,” he added. “It would be the worst day any of us had ever seen.”

Prior to the second plane crash, the network attempted not to over-speculate about the incident and interviewed a former National Transportation Safety Board investigator for his thoughts.

“The idea that it was deliberate seemed unthinkable,” Scott recalled.

However, as Scott spoke to the expert, who suggested it may have been an accident caused by overworked pilots, the sun’s blinding rays, or botched flight coordinates, a second plane flew directly into the South Tower at 9:03 a.m., leading the anchor to realize that this was not an accident.

“‘This has to be deliberate, folks,’ I said. And then, my voice shaking with emotion, swallowing hard to try to maintain composure, I spoke the name of the only suspect I could think of who might have planned something so horrifying: ‘Usama bin Laden.'”

The Fox News veteran went on to explain that his network does “not randomly run images of that day” regularly, as “the events of 9/11 cannot, should not, be reduced to what’s become known as ‘wallpaper video.'” But he advised that Americans “watch the images that we ONLY replay on this day and try to comprehend how frightening, how painful, how terrible it truly was, and resolve to remember the victims through acts of kindness and compassion.”

Scott concluded his remembrance tribute by suggesting Americans remember the compassion spread during 9/11’s aftermath and the nation’s recovery:

“We weren’t fighting with one another after 9/11. We weren’t carping over little things. We weren’t Republicans and Democrats—we were Americans. We had work to do, and we joined hands together to get it done. I recall saying something on air late that day about how the terrorists had knocked a few buildings down, but that America would pick herself up, dust herself off and come back strong.”

