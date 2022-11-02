Fox News Anchor Presses Kari Lake on Fox Poll Showing Voters Find Her Views ‘Too Extreme’

Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner pressed Kari Lake, the GOP nominee for governor of Arizona, on Wednesday to explain a new poll result showing more Arizonans believe her views are “too extreme.”

Harris prefaced the question with a friendly suggestion that she knows Lake isn’t afraid of “the tough questions and you do have the tough talk.”

“Fox polling shows 47% of voters are concerned that your views are too extreme. That’s compared to 42% who say the same about your opponent. Talk to me about this,” Harris asked.

“Well, I mean, what am I extreme on?” shot back Lake.

“If you throw me any of my views and explain where it’s extreme, I’m happy to talk to you about it. But I don’t know what’s extreme about wanting to secure the border. We have a bold plan to secure the border starting on day one, calling it what it is, an invasion,” Lake continued, adding:

We have a plan to give a half a billion dollars back to hardworking, taxpaying citizens by eliminating the grocery tax and eliminating the gas or I’m sorry, the rental tax in Arizona. And we have plans to start dual track education so that our high school kids, after 10th grade can get a trade school training, a vocational training, education, or career certification right there in high school. So they’re ready to take on the opportunities that await them.

“I don’t know what’s extreme about that, and I don’t know what’s extreme about wanting to fully fund our police and make sure that all of our police departments are fully staffed. These are not extreme ideas. That’s what the left has been saying. They’ve been putting dark money into attack ads, trying to paint me as an extremist. But when you listen to what I have to say, my ideas are very common sense,” Lake concluded.

“So you are getting to something. As you lay out your plan there for the people of Arizona, you’re getting to something. And that is all the money. And now they’re bringing in Barack Obama, who I know you say you don’t care who they bring in the Democrats, but they clearly see a weak spot for this seat and also the Senate seat in your state,” Harries replied.

“And so the ads that they’re running, obviously, would be part of the language that seeps into polling,” Harris noted, suggesting attack ads are the reason Lake is considered extreme.

Lake, an avid 2020 election denier, has been at the center of multiple controversies since announcing her candidacy including endorsing a rabid anti-Semite and homophobe in Oklahoma and campaigning with QAnon-affiliated candidates while attacking the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) and his family.

“We don’t know what’s going to happen, though, but we do know who’s most excited to go to the polls based on other polling. Real quickly, I want to talk to you a little bit more about the border, because I, and I’m not going to ask you to talk about your opponent and what she thinks about it, because she should be making that case for herself,” Harris added, parroting Lake’s attack that Democrat Katie Hobbs refused to debate her.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News

