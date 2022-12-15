Fox News Anchor Pushes Gov. Youngkin On Election Results: Only 5 of 15 Gubernatorial Candidates You Supported Won

Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum pressed Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin (R) on his campaign efforts during the 2022 midterms and what his less-than-stellar record might say about his future.

The conversation kicked off with MacCallum noting that only one GOP congressional candidate that Youngkin supported in a tight race in Virginia won in the end. Youngkin noted the victory was crucial to the GOP retaking the House, but explained there were challenges.

“I do think that there were some real concerns along the way, because what we learned from this. This midterm election is that voters want results. They want to look forward, not backwards. And in fact, areas where Republican governors were delivering extraordinary results, they were rewarded with great victories,” Youngkin told MacCallum.

“And I think it’s awfully hard sometimes also to unseat an incumbent. And so I think going forward, we have to learn these lessons, that we need to recognize that results matter. We’ve got to deliver,” he concluded.

“So, you traveled the whole country and there were five governors who you supported who won out of 15. It’s not a great margin. Some said that you, including Larry Sabato at the University of Virginia here in your home state, said that this was this effort on your part was to generate buzz nationwide and to build momentum for you and for your future. So so those losses, what did they say about the candidates, about your ability to help people across the finish line and about your own future?” asked MacCallum, pressing Youngkin further on his midterm efforts.

“Well, first of all, it’s not the first time I disagree with Larry Sabato. So we went to work hard for governors’ races. And what happened in my race was there was an outside candidate who everybody said couldn’t win and Republican governors from around the country came together and supported me. And I will never forget that,” Youngkin replied, adding:

And so it was my turn to repay the favor. And we picked hard races, races where the states were set up a bit like Virginia, where Joe Biden had won by ten points. And we went to work to try to flip those states. I think that the efforts we put forth showed that, yes, the message carries, but it’s hard to unseat, it’s hard to unseat an incumbent. And I look forward to continuing to work getting republican governors get elected.

“So, President Trump, the former president’s numbers have declined recently. There are a lot of people out there who say, look, he still holds the most sway in the GOP. What do you say?” MacCallum then asked.

“I think we cannot ignore the fact that he has great influence in the Republican Party. I do believe that there are lots of other folks that do as well. And I think part of the process over the next couple of years is to sort through that. My job today is to deliver for Virginians,” Youngkin replied.

“And I think the big message for all Republican candidates is to deliver, to deliver results,” he concluded, adding:

Voters enjoy a speech, but they’re going to vote based on who they think is going to deliver for them. And that’s what we’re doing in Virginia.

“Do you think it’s time for Republican voters to move on from the former president?” MacCallum followed up.

“Well, I don’t think it’s time for Republican voters to do much right. Now I think it’s time for Republican leaders to deliver results. And then come back when the time is right and showcase those results. We have a moment where voters want to look forward. Virginia voters told me last year, they tell me every day we are worried about the future,” Youngkin concluded.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News.

