Fox News anchor Julie Banderas shut down Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh as he incessantly tried to push false claims about the election.

Murtaugh repeatedly declared that Democrats moved Election Day in Pennsylvania, prompting Banderas to criticize his claims and fact check him on air.

During the Tuesday interview, Banderas questioned why Trump’s lawsuit in Pennsylvania would be any different than the others filed in key states, especially considering several of them have been rejected.

“What they did in Pennsylvania was conduct basically an unconstitutional election,” Murtaugh baselessly claimed. “Depending on where you were in the state, and when you voted, you were treated differently.”

Murtaugh then said the voters were called if there was an error with their mail-in ballots and given the opportunity to cast a provisional ballot — a common Election Day practice that is not unconstitutional.

Banderas noted that many of the state’s mail-in ballots simply ended up going to Biden, since many Democrats were voting absentee, pointing out that ballots could be received up to three days after Tuesday, as long as they were postmarked by Election Day.

“They effectively moved Election Day by three days,” Murtaugh replied. “Remember, this is what Democrats accused President Trump of wanting to do months ago. They said, ‘Oh, he’s going to move Election Day.’ Well, Democrats actually did it.”

Murtaugh also claimed that Banderas had misspoken regarding the Election Day rules, stating that the ballots had to be received by Nov. 3, and not postmarked by the date. He then continued to spew false information regarding the election, resulting in a back-and-forth between him and Banderas, during which the two continuously cut each other off.

“Wait a second, hold on a second, you are not listening to what I was saying,” Banderas said after a few attempts to get a word in. “If that ballot was mailed before Election Day, in other words, if you put the ballot in the mail on Nov. 2, it’s not going to get to Pennsylvania or any of these counties until November 4th or 5th. If it’s postmarked Nov. 3, that’s not moving Election Day, that’s giving it a few days to get to the ballot counters.”

Murtaugh accused Banderas of “confusing the law,” again claiming that ballots needed to be received by Election Day.

“I am not confusing the law,” she shot back. “I know votes were allowed to come in as long as they were postmarked.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

