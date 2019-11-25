In the time since Michael Bloomberg’s 2020 campaign kicked off yesterday, there’s been a lot of scrutiny directed at Bloomberg News over how the organization plans to cover his candidacy.

One thing made clear in a Bloomberg News staff memo is that their reporters will “continue our tradition of not investigating Mike (and his family and foundation) and we will extend the same policy to his rivals in the Democratic primaries.”

Bloomberg reporters will continue to “investigate the Trump administration, as the government of the day,” and if the former mayor wins the Democratic nomination, they plan to “reassess.”

Fox News’ Martha MacCallum spoke with Trump campaign senior advisor Lara Trump tonight and, in talking about Bloomberg, the Bloomberg News issue came up.

“I find this fascinating. The fact that this news organization is saying that they are not going to investigate him or any of the Democrat candidates, but they will investigate President Trump just says we are completely on one side. I don’t know how you can be a news organization that way,” MacCallum remarked. “We have a news division and we try to be very fair here. Mike Bloomberg should be saying, ‘Cover me. Cover everybody. Do your job.’ Why isn’t he saying that?”

Trump said it shows how the mainstream media overall is “the marketing arm for the Democrat party,” saying this news “shouldn’t be shocking.”

MacCallum called it “really sad” and brought up Fox’s coverage of Republican presidents:

“A lot of Americans will look at that and say how can you call yourself a news organization. I know a couple of their top opinion guys have left to do the campaign, but you have to liberate the rest of your team. I mean, we’ve covered every single President Trump scandal. We covered George Bush’s DUI. You have to cover what’s going on.”

“Well, that’s why we love Fox News, Martha,” Trump said.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

