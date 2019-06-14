Several Fox News personalities hosting the panel show Outnumbered protested and scolded Fox News contributor Jessica Tarlov for suggesting that former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders lied during her press briefings.

After noting that Sanders’ tenure at the White House was long for a press secretary, Tarlov added, “There’s obviously a more complicated story to tell about her connection to the press and lies that she may have told from the podium.”

Tarlov’s colleagues, Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner, Fox Business anchor Dagen McDowell, and Fox News correspondent Ed Henry all immediately reacted with shock and outrage.

“Oh, Jess. Come on,” McDowell could be heard groaning, as Henry let out an “oh boy” while Faulkner seethed, “Oh my gosh, get to the commercial.”

Tarlov responded by noting that Sanders admitted to lying to the press according to Robert Mueller’s special counsel report.

Earlier in the segment, Faulkner defended Sanders holding so few press briefings in response to Henry saying, “It’s outrageous that they haven’t had a briefing in 95 days, whether it’s a democratic or Republican [administration].”

“Wait a minute, can I ask this question,” interjected Faulkner. “Have you ever seen another president give as much access is this? If you go to get a sandwich if he’s getting on Marine One, then you better just stay at the restaurant because he will talk for however long. What’s the issue?”

“The issue is there is a certain accountability that any administration should have and yes the president takes heat but the press secretary stands at that podium,” said Henry. “Had they been unfair to her? Absolutely. But, guess what, she gives as good as she gets.”

Faulkner continued justifying Sanders’ long absences from the White House podium by noting that Trump sat down for nearly an hour with Fox & Friends this morning.

Watch above, via Fox News.

