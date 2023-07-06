Fox News Anchor Seethes Over Journalists Cracking ‘Stupid Jokes’ About White House Cocaine: ‘No Laughing Matter!’

Fox News’ Julie Banderas blasted media figures who have made light over the case surrounding the discovery of cocaine at the White House.

Banderas guest-anchored The Faulkner Focus on Thursday and with Jason Chaffetz about the situation. She started the conversation by blasting White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre for answering questions about the cocaine by pointing out that President Joe Biden and his family were out when the drugs were found over the weekend.

“That’s completely irrelevant,” Banderas said. “They were there before it was discovered and after. Hunter Biden was, in fact, at Camp David two weekends in a row with his father. These are legitimate concerns of the American public.”

Banderas went on to take issue with how media outlets haven’t brought up Hunter Biden more often in connection with the cocaine.

“We’re not saying it’s Hunter Biden’s,” said Banderas, even as she immediately delved into the recurring conversations about his past struggles with drug addiction.

After griping over the “preferential treatment” Hunter recently got on his federal tax charges, Banderas cast her ire at those who have made jokes while covering the cocaine story.

There’s no room for joking about it. All the other networks making these stupid jokes about it. There’s no laughing matter! Crack cocaine addiction is serious and this is a serious drug that was found in our White House!

Chaffetz agreed while referring to the concerns about what else might be smuggled into the White House if cocaine was allowed in.

Watch above via Fox News.

