After Lady Gaga’s dog walker Ryan Fischer released a statement regarding the armed robbery of the pop star’s French bulldogs, during which Fischer was shot in the chest, Fox News anchor Bill Hemmer suggested that the incident was a hoax.

“Years ago we had this thing called a ‘Hooey card,'” Hemmer told co-host Dana Perino of the robbery, referencing a board game that markets itself as being “Full of Bulloney.”

“I’m not throwing it yet,” Hemmer added. “I’m just saying, I mean it’s possible.”

Three of Gaga’s dogs, along with her dog walker Fischer, were involved in an armed robbery last week, during which dogs Koji and Gustavo were kidnapped while Miss Asia Kinney managed to escape.

Fischer was shot in the chest at around 10 p.m. by the dognappers, and remains hospitalized as he recovers.

“I am still in recovery from a very close call with death and have kept myself (for the most part, I mean I am human) from the growing media story,” Fischer wrote in one of two Instagram posts. “I will write and say more later, but the gratitude for all the love I feel from around this planet is immense and intense. I feel your healing support! Thank you. I am humbled and grateful that the attention and focus from the police were enough to get Koji and Gustav back to safety, and I know they are committed to bringing these criminals and attempted murderers to justice. I am so appreciative of everything you continue to do.”

Following the robbery of her of beloved dogs, Gaga put up a $500,000 reward for the return of Koji and Gustav, and they were eventually returned to her by someone who claimed to have found them tied to a pole in an alley.

“Hmm, I don’t know what’s going on there,” Hemmer said after Perino gave their viewers a summary of the incident.

“Something is going on,” Perino added. “They’ll solve it but I don’t know when.”

Hemmer then made his “Hooey card” remark, earning a surprised, “Oh” from Perino in return.

