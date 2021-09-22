Fox News Anchors Read Off Rolling List of Biden’s ‘CURRENT CONTROVERSIES’

The increasing number of controversies facing the administration of President Joe Biden has been a constant topic of coverage on Fox News. But one segment stood out on Wednesday.

Fox News anchors Shannon Bream and John Roberts read out a rolling list of the scandals, controversies and political challenges currently bogging down the Biden administration.

To kick off the second hour of America Reports, a graphic displaying a list of “CURRENT CONTROVERSIES” rolled on screen, displaying 18 different issues, ranging from the crisis at the U.S. southern border, America’s chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, Biden’s engagements with France and the United Nations, and a collection of domestic matters.

Roberts noted the “bad headlines” facing the White House. “The honeymoon is over!” said Bream. She began reading out the bad headlines, and traded with Roberts halfway through.

“It is more than mainstream media can ignore,” Bream said, “and even they are starting to ask some tough questions.”

The segment comes amid a day of Fox News programming that relished in the woes facing the president and the White House. Aside from the recurring headlines declaring the administration engulfed in scandal, on Wednesday morning, host Rachel Campos-Duffy pronounced Biden “compromised” on Fox & Friends because the president didn’t call out China in his U.N. address. Hours later, Emily Compagno described Biden as “a feeble old man who is cowering away from the media” after White House staffers cut the media off during the president’s meeting yesterday with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com