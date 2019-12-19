Fox News has announced that weekend anchor Ed Henry will become the new co-anchor for America’s Newsroom, taking over for Bill Hemmer.

“It has been an incredible honor to cover major breaking news here at home and all around the world as Chief National Correspondent and chief White House correspondent before that. Now I am grateful to take that experience to the anchor desk, and help kick off our news coverage every single morning,” Henry said in a press release provided to Mediaite.

Henry, most recently Fox’s chief national correspondent, has been a frequent host of Fox & Friends Weekend for the past two years and in November was given his own hour to anchor America’s News Headquarters on Saturdays and Sundays at 12 p.m.

Hemmer was previously announced as the choice to take over departed anchor Shepard Smith’s slot at 3 p.m. on weekdays in an exclusive report from Mediaite.

“Ed is one of the best all-around journalists in the field and his ability to transition from breaking news to anchor has made him a valuable addition to the team. I have no doubt he’ll excel alongside Sandra Smith as co-anchor of America’s Newsroom,” Fox News Media President and CEO Jay Wallace said in a press release.

Henry will begin his new role alongside current co-anchor Smith on Jan. 20, 2020. Mediaite has reached out to Fox News for further comment and will update if we hear back.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]