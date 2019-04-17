Fox News Announces Next Town Hall With Amy Klobuchar

Mere days after the big Bernie Sanders town hall, Fox News has announced an upcoming town hall with another Democrat running for president.

Senator Amy Klobuchar is set to do a town hall in May, moderated by Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum.

The Sanders Fox News town hall was the highest-rated of the 2020 cycle thus far, and there’s been reports about other Democrats considering town halls with the network as well.

The Klobuchar town hall is scheduled for Wednesday, May 8th in Milwaukee.

[image via screengrab]

