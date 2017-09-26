Fox News Announces New Daytime Lineup: Harris Faulkner at 1 PM, Dana Perino at 2

Fox News today announced a shakeup to its daytime schedule just a day after its primetime shakeup.
The network revealed in a press release today that there’s a new daytime lineup coming to Fox as of next Monday, October 2nd.
Harris Faulkner will be anchoring a new program in the 1 pm time slot, while Dana Perino is getting the 2 pm hour.
Sandra Smith, meanwhile, will be co-anchoring America’s Newsroom with Bill Hemmer.
Just yesterday The Five moved back to 5 pm and Sean Hannity returned to 9. Laura Ingraham‘s 10 pm program The Ingraham Angle will debut on October 30th.
[image via screengrab]
— —
Follow Josh Feldman on Twitter: @feldmaniac
Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com