Fox News Announces New Daytime Lineup: Harris Faulkner at 1 PM, Dana Perino at 2

by | 1:49 pm, September 26th, 2017

Fox News today announced a shakeup to its daytime schedule just a day after its primetime shakeup.

The network revealed in a press release today that there’s a new daytime lineup coming to Fox as of next Monday, October 2nd.

Harris Faulkner will be anchoring a new program in the 1 pm time slot, while Dana Perino is getting the 2 pm hour.

Sandra Smith, meanwhile, will be co-anchoring America’s Newsroom with Bill Hemmer.

Just yesterday The Five moved back to 5 pm and Sean Hannity returned to 9. Laura Ingraham‘s 10 pm program The Ingraham Angle will debut on October 30th.

