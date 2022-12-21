Fox News Anoints Kate Middleton with Unfortunate Title in Brutally Awkward Typo
Kate Middleton’s official royal title is “Princess of Wales,” derived from her marriage to William, Prince of Wales and heir to the British throne, but an unfortunate typo in a Fox News graphic switched that for a reference to earth’s largest aquatic mammals.
On Wednesday, America’s Newsroom anchors Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino ended the show with a look back at their predictions for 2022 and offered their predictions for 2023.
“I didn’t do so hot,” said Perino about her 2022 prognostications, in which she went 0-for-4 on topics ranging from Middleton announcing another pregnancy to Taylor Swift getting engaged.
Hemmer fared a bit better, correctly forecasting Russia would invade Ukraine but Vladimir Putin wouldn’t call it an invasion and that there would be fewer streaming services, as he and his co-anchor took the opportunity to briefly dunk on CNN+.
He did strike out with his prediction that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West would remarry; the animosity between the two only grew as she dated SNL’s Pete Davidson, West publicly criticized her and Davidson with increasingly creepy social media posts — and then the rapper got himself canceled with a seemingly unrelenting stream of anti-Semitic commentary.
During the discussion of Perino’s predictions, the Fox News graphics team made a humorous error (at roughly the 3:00 mark), spelling Middleton’s royal title as “Princess of Whales,” as shown in the screenshot below:
It wasn’t the worst typo ever — Larry David’s Curb Your Enthusiasm character retains that title for botching “devoted sister, beloved aunt” — but it was unquestionably awkward.
Hemmer and Perino wrapped the hour with their guesses for what 2023 would bring, including a ban on TikTok, a Super Bowl win for the Cincinnati Bengals, and a border visit for President Joe Biden.
Watch above via Fox News.
