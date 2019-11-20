Greg Gutfeld may have thought the impeachment hearings covered all day by his network were “a tremendous, absolute waste of time.” Fox News viewers disagreed.

Fox News came first in the ratings on the third day of impeachment hearings Tuesday, beating MSNBC and CNN — as well as NBC, CBS and ABC.

According to Nielsen, Fox News averaged 2,450,000 viewers between 8:30 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, with 376,000 viewers in the 25-54. demo.

In the same time frame, MSNBC averaged around 2,326,000 viewers, with 338,000 in the 25-54 demo.

CNN averaged just 1,593,000 viewers, but with 349,000 in the demo.

Between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m., Fox News also dominated the ratings, with 3.66 million viewers on average, and 597,000 in the demo. This was followed by MSNBC at 3 million average viewership and 521,000 in the demo, and CNN at 1.58 million average viewership with 458,000 in the demo.

As Deadline pointed out, Rep. Devin Nunes was also woefully wrong in his predication that the impeachment hearings were tanking in the ratings: Tuesday’s showing “averaged audiences of 11.4 million for its morning session and 13 million for its afternoon stint.”

