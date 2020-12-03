Fox News is getting into the publishing game with a new line of books. Its first, from Fox & Friends Weekend host Pete Hegseth, has debuted on the New York Times bestsellers list.

Hegseth’s Modern Warriors — a collection of interviews with soldiers, named after Hegseth’s Fox Nation show — is debuted at number five on the Times’ Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction bestsellers list, just behind former First Lady Michelle Obama’s monster bestseller Becoming, Dolly Parton, Songteller at number three, Matthew McConaughey memoir Greenlights at number two, and former President Barack Obama’s A Promised Land at number one.

Modern Warriors is also sitting at number six on the Hardcover Nonfiction bestsellers list, above books from MSNBC host Joe Scarborough — Saving Freedom, the host’s book about the Truman administration — and former Fox News star Bill O’Reilly (Killing Crazy Horse).

Fox News announced its Fox News Books line in October after signing with HarperCollins for three books.

A book from Fox News host Shannon Bream — set to be an “inspirational faith-based publication celebrating the women of the Bible” — is also in the works and scheduled to release in 2021.

