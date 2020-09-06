Fox News’ Bret Baier took a moment during his interview with Treasury Sec. Steve Mnuchin to ask about the Atlantic report on President Donald Trump allegedly disparaging dead soldiers.

Baier asked Mnuchin, “Have you ever heard the president use any of that language, about veterans, dead or alive, ever being around him?”

Mnuchin said “quite the contrary” and defended Trump as someone who supports the military “in an unbelievable way.”

A number of current and former White House officials denied the Atlantic report. Subsequent reporting from multiple news outlets included Fox News’ Jennifer Griffin, who said two senior officials who were with the president went he went to France confirmed to her some “key details” of the Atlantic’s reporting.

Griffin has stood by her report and on Saturday the president tweeted, “Jennifer Griffin should be fired for this kind of reporting.”

Baier asked Mnuchin, “The president also says he is against cancel culture. But do you think it’s right for him to call for the firing of a reporter who has unnamed sources who confirm parts of that story?”

Mnuchin just said, “I really don’t know anything about that, so it’s just not something I can comment on.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

