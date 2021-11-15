Fox News’ Bret Baier: Infrastructure Bill ‘Was a Bipartisan Win for Biden’

Fox News’ Bret Baier said Monday that getting the bipartisan infrastructure bill passed was a big win for President Joe Biden.

Baier spoke with Brit Hume after the White House event where the president officially signed the legislation into law.

“This was a win for this president. Let’s not sugarcoat this at all,” Baier said. “It is a definite win.”

“There are questions about how long it will take to feel this infrastructure package, maybe — some economists say — mid-decade. But this was a bipartisan win for president Biden,” he added.

Hume agreed and said, “It is a popular idea, broadly speaking, in the country to fix up the roads and bridges and other things. A lot of this bill is about that. A lot of it is also not about that. But that doesn’t seem to matter. This will go down as a win for him.”

He added that getting it passed could help the president politically, but echoed Baier’s point about how its political impact might be blunted by the fact it will take time for Americans to feel it.

The infrastructure bill was backed by 19 Republicans in the Senate, including Mitch McConnell and Lindsey Graham. 13 House Republicans voted for it, and as a result many of them have been getting disturbing threats.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

