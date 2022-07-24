Fox News Anchor Bret Baier discussed how damning the January 6th House select committee hearings are becoming for former President Donald Trump on Sunday.

Last week, the select committee held its eighth hearing investigating the Capitol riots of January 6th, in which it called on former Deputy National Security Adviser Matthew Pottinger and former Deputy White House Press Secretary Sarah Matthews to the witness stand in front of Congress. The hearing was framed around the 187 minutes Trump spent in the White House in the midst of the riots, prior to speaking out against them. The committee additionally aired outtakes from a video speech Trump made the day following the Capitol attack.

Following the hearing, Trump took to Truth Social and angrily ranted about the two-and-a-half-hour hearing.

When asked how much the recent testimony impacts public opinion of Trump on Sunday’s edition of Fox’s MediaBuzz, Baier said that “I think there are some questions that remain, and the biggest is what exactly did he say about the National Guard on January 4th.”

“If that’s the case and that testimony comes out,” continued Baier, “it kind of squelches or downplays the thought that he wanted this insurrection.”

The Fox News anchor dug into Trump saying “laying out all of these 187 minutes makes him look horrific. It really does.”

“And it’s for everybody to see, and the president’s inaction and the vice president’s action getting on the phone is very telling,” remarked Baier.

Baier argued, however, that he’s not entirely convinced “how much it moves the needle with Republicans,” noting that it could be possibly impactful for moderate Republicans and Independents.

According to Baier, the most “powerful” part about the January 6th select committee hearings is that the most damaging testimony has come from Republican witnesses.

“All of these people who season testifying at one point or another wanted Trump to win,” argued the Fox anchor, continuing that “They served under his leadership. They wanted him to be a success.”

“I think it’s having an effect, and his decision-making of whether he’s running or when he announces may tie somehow to this January 6th committee and its actions,” concluded Baier.

The Fox News anchor has been vocal in his shock at the evidence that has come forth from the House select committee, comparing details of Trump’s behavior to the events of Watergate. Baier has additionally been skeptical of Trump’s claims on Truth Social following bombshell testimony from former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson.

Watch above via Fox News

