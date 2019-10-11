Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

Fox News anchor Bret Baier tonight paid tribute to Shepard Smith on the news of his colleague departing the network.

Baier recalled his long history with Smith and how he “first started working with Shep on my first assignment almost 23 years ago.”

“He anchored breaking news, fast-moving events, better than anyone,” Baier said.

“He did it better than anybody in the business for years and years and years, from the beginning of Fox News Channel, and I wish Shep all the best in whatever lies ahead, because Fox is less tonight on the breaking news front because he’s not here,” he concluded.

