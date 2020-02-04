Fox News’ Brit Hume told Tucker Carlson tonight he continues to be impressed by Pete Buttigieg.

The Iowa Democratic Party today released partial results that show Buttigieg narrowly leading Bernie Sanders.

Hume said that Buttigieg doing so well was the big surprise from Iowa:

“Tucker, I know you think that he’s lighter than air or whatever, but I think Pete Buttigieg is the most talented politician I’ve seen emerge in the Democratic party since Barack Obama. He may be raw, he may be young, and he may not get there, but he’s gonna be around for a while.”

Carlson said one thing that bothers him about Buttigieg is that he’s “one of the most privileged people in our society telling you he’s oppressed.”

Hume made similar remarks last May, saying, “He is as fluid as he can be and he seems to have something to say about every issue. He seems comfortable on the big stage, articulate, even humorous.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

