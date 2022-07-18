Fox News’ Carley Shimkus Hits Biden for Meeting With Palestinian Leader That Trump Hosted at White House

Fox News co-host Carley Shimkus blasted President Joe Biden for going to the West Bank to meet with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, thereby “undermining [the U.S.] relationship with Israel.”

Biden’s visit with Abbas on Friday in Bethlehem was part of his days-long trip to the Middle East that also included stops in Israel and Saudi Arabia.

“The thing that I have issue with when it comes to this trip is that there were really no deliverables and it was filled with contradictions,” said Shimkus during Monday’s Outnumbered. “On the one hand, he goes to Israel and that he meets with Israeli officials, which is great, they’re our number one strategic ally in the Middle East. But then the next day he’s in the West Bank meeting with Palestinians, completely undermining our relationship with Israel.”

Biden faced calls to confront Abbas during the visit over controversies like the Palestinian Authority continuing to financially reward the families of terrorists as part of a policy known by critics as “Pay to Slay.” Biden did not criticize or pressure Abbas in his public comments during the visit.

Despite Shimkus calling out Biden, former President Donald Trump also met with Abbas repeatedly during his administration.

Trump made the same Bethlehem visit as Biden in May 2017, and hosted Abbas twice at the White House in 2017, at one point calling the meeting “a great honor.”

Trump, like him or not, ended up becoming the most pro-Israel president after meeting with Abbas. He recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and relocated the U.S. embassy to there from Tel Aviv, withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal, recognized Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights, and facilitated normalization agreements between Israel and four other countries.

Watch above, via Fox News.

