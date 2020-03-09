Fox News Carries Bernie Sanders Town Hall Over Trump Coronavirus Presser

Fox News opted to not broadcast President Donald Trump’s press conference alongside Vice President Mike Pence on coronavirus, instead airing the network’s town hall with Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT).

Fox News anchors Bret Baier and Martha McCallum hosted the town hall event. The duo addressed viewers ahead of questioning, stating the presser would be brought live to viewers on Fox Business.

“We just want to mention that obviously, there is the coronavirus situation going on, and President Trump is about to speak from the White House about the task force, and you are able to see that streaming right now on Fox Business and on FoxNews.com,” McCallum said.

Later on in the town hall, Sanders floated that the commander-in-chief is probably watching him currently on the network.

“And last point, Donald Trump, I know you’re probably watching, How are you? Wanted to say hello to the president,” Sanders quipped.

“He is actually giving a news conference,” Baier said, correcting Sanders.



The senator, seeking the 2020 Democratic nomination, continued, “I’m sure he’s watching Fox, kind of addicted to your station.”

Now, of course Fox News would proceed with its own town hall — a big event for any network. The timing was notable, however, given increasing complaints from Trump that the network talks to Democrats for interviews and town halls.

Fox News is doing a town hall with Bernie Sanders while others take Trump — honestly not something the president will love. https://t.co/m6PWY54LAZ — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) March 9, 2020

Sanders campaign manager Faiz Shakir commented on the programming move.

Must have pained him to his core https://t.co/5JukaxtZ8q — Faiz (@fshakir) March 9, 2020

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]