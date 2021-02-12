Fox News’ Chris Wallace called out Donald Trump’s lawyers for a “ludicrous” argument trying to defend his speech hours before the storming of the Capitol.

One of the ways Trump’s lawyers have tried to push back on arguments that the former president incited the mob was by showing Democrats who have engaged in heated rhetoric, specifically showing a montage of Democrats — including Vice President Kamala Harris — who have used the word “fight,” as Trump did on January 6th.

After showing part of that montage, Wallace said, “Honestly, I think it’s a silly argument. Using the word in different contexts means different things.”

He noted that the clips of these Democrats talking about fighting “is not the same as what Donald Trump is doing.”

“I thought it was ludicrous, I also thought it was counterproductive,” Wallace added, arguing the lawyers were essentially “insulting half the jury.”

He even said “I don’t think it’s been a particularly effective defense,” while noting that it’s still likely Trump gets acquitted.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

