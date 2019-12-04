During a brief recess early this afternoon in the House Judiciary Committee’s first impeachment hearing, Fox News’ Chris Wallace said so far it looks like the search for “trying to make a case” instead of a search for justice.

Wallace said that the Democratic counsel spoke mostly to three of the four legal experts “and only once did he ask Jonathan Turley any questions, and then he asked him about a specific quote that he had given in an article.”

“The point is why are you talking to the three and not the other?” he continued. “Because the Democrats who have the majority called three Democratic pro-Trump-impeachment law professors, and they wanted to focus on them, and they didn’t want to hear anything from Jonathan Turley, who is the one lawyer who’s been called by the Republicans.”

Wallace said, “So this was not a search for justice or wisdom, this was a search for trying to make a case.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]