Fox News’ Chris Wallace: ‘Rich’ For GOP to Decry Whitaker Proceedings After Obama-Era Hearings, Benghazi

Fox News Sunday anchor Chris Wallace called out Republicans today for decrying all the Democratic investigations into the Trump administration, noting all the Obama-era ones a GOP-led Congress oversaw.

He spoke with Bill Hemmer during a break in the Matthew Whitaker hearing, first about the Green New Deal before getting onto the investigation and Democrats’ plans for investigations.

And Wallace had this to say about Republicans agreeing with Trump’s “presidential harassment” complain:

“I do find it kind of rich that Republicans are so outraged that there would be this kind of a hearing of the other party’s president and administration. It’s not like Republicans sat on their hands when Barack Obama was president. They investigated Benghazi, they investigated Fast & Furious, they investigated the IRS, and those were all legitimate issues to investigate. Sometimes they found some things, sometimes they didn’t find things. But that’s part of oversight and, you know, as Barack Obama famously said, elections have consequences. When Republicans have oversight of a branch of Congress or a house of Congress and they’re investigating a Democratic president, the court to make life difficult for them, and now the Democrats are in control of the House and have the control of these committees.”

And he said of the Democrats leading committees now, “They’re going to make life difficult for members of the Trump administration. It’s just the way it works.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

[image via screengrab]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com