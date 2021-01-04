Fox News’ Chris Wallace said Monday that if President Donald Trump’s primary concern was helping David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler win the runoffs on Tuesday, he wouldn’t be attacking Georgia officials and stirring things up the way he is.

Trump has publicly attacked Governor Brian Kemp, Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger — all Republicans — over his loss in Georgia, making baseless claims of the election being stolen from him. Earlier Monday Georgia elections official Gabriel Sterling went on a tear thoroughly debunking conspiracies from the president and others.

Martha MacCallum said to Wallace there is a question of whether the president “is more concerned with his own election and who is loyal to him and who is not loyal to him” or whether he’s more concerned about helping Perdue and Loeffler win and keep the Senate in the Republicans’ hands.

“I don’t know his motivation, what’s in his heart,” Wallace said. “I will say if his primary concern is trying to get these two people, Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, elected tomorrow, he wouldn’t be doing some of the things that he’s been doing. He has called for the Republican governor of the state to resign… He’s attacked Brad Raffensperger. He’s talked about the election as being illegal and immoral.”

The Fox News Sunday anchor said Trump’s rally tonight could end up being effective and motivating, but added, “Almost everything he’s done it seems to me has complicated the effort of Loeffler and Perdue to get elected.”

He pointed to the president’s actions on the NDAA veto and push for the $2000 direct payments — two moves that got some Republican pushback — and added, “It just seems that the president has, either intentionally or not, made it much more difficult — I’m not saying they’re not going to win — but make it much more difficult for these two incumbent senators to hold on to their positions.”

