Fox News Outnumbered Co-host Marie Harf took aim at Republican senators over their “complaining” of a long day in the upper chamber hearing the Articles of Impeachment against President Donald Trump while likening it to a typical day at work for the average American.

Co-host Harris Faulkner noted to Harf what she saw as relatively low national interest, at least represented by TV ratings. “At 300 million people in this country. Across six networks, they watched. That doesn’t seem like a whole lot of people tuning in.”

“Well, I think it is a lot,” responded Harf.

Harf further explained that, in her view, most Americans will only see small segments of the impeachment coverage from the Senate hearing while adding that “the jurors are really the audience.”

Then, Harf turned to blast GOP senators over “complaining” about the long days spent sitting without their devices in the Senate chamber.

“Democrats want to get what they believe is their best case on the record, and they are repeating that because they believe that it is so strong. The one advice I would maybe give to Republican senators when they’re complaining about how they have to sit at their desks for 13 hours and pay attention,” Harf unloaded.

“To a lot of Americans, they are like yeah, I do that every day at work,” the Fox News co-host said, adding “You can do your job.”

Harf noted that if the members of the Senate are sitting there to impeach President Trump they “should sit there and listen!”

