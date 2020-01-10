The news this week has been dominated by reactions to the strike on Qasem Soleimani — and Iran’s retaliatory strike on a military base housing U.S. troops — and last night Fox News continued its reign dominating its cable news competitors.

Thursday night, of course, President Donald Trump held another campaign rally. The Story with Martha MacCallum aired much of it during her hour. Tucker Carlson — who has taken a more skeptical tone on escalating military conflict with Iran — did his show as normal, showing highlights from the president’s rally at the end.

Carlson’s show received a total of 3.62 million viewers, with 686,000 in the 25-54 demographic.

Sean Hannity took the number one slot with a little more than 4 million total viewers and 696,000 in the demo. Laura Ingraham at 10 pm got 3.31 million viewers and 647,000 in the demo.

And it’s not just in primetime where Fox News is putting up big numbers. The Five, Special Report with Bret Baier, and The Story all received over 3 million total viewers in their respective time slots.

Over on MSNBC, Rachel Maddow had the best numbers with 2.63 million total viewers and 488,000 in the demo.

Lawrence O’Donnell and Chris Hayes got, respectively, 2.12 million and 1.75 million viewers.

And on CNN, Cuomo Prime Time got 1.153 million viewers and 274,000 in the demo. Anderson Cooper 360 got 1 million viewers overall and 261,000 in the demo.

