Fox News Contributor Calls Christopher Columbus ‘The First Victim of Cancel Culture’

Fox News contributor Rachel Campos-Duffy called Christopher Columbus “the first victim of cancel culture.”

Jesse Watters started the Fox News Primetime segment Wednesday night by bringing up comments from Michelle Obama and Vice President Kamala Harris saying — as he put it — “America is a horrible place.”

Watters was reacting to the vice president saying European explorers who landed on the shores of America years ago “ushered in a wave of devastation for tribal nations, perpetrating violence, stealing land, and spreading disease.”

“We must not shy away from this shameful past,” she added.

Watters argued that no one is shying away from it because “you read any textbook, you watch any film, you go to any library, yes, it’s taught that Americans did conquer and commit violence in the way that they came across this continent and founded this country.”

Campos-Duffy started off by saying, “Christopher Columbus, by the way, is the first victim of cancel culture.”

“That was by design,” she continued. “Howard Zinn, the Marxist who wrote A People’s History, this new Marxist revisionist textbook that all of our high school kids and college kids are getting their history from.”

She told Watters that Native Americans are not applied to “the same standard” as Columbus.

“We know that they were just as brutal, we know they actually had slaves, including African-American slaves, they conquered tribes before and after Columbus came.”

A bit later in the segment, she also tried to argue that in the present, “the conditions for Native Americans have everything to do with government dependency, cycles of poverty and alcoholism, and family breakdowns, and these are things that the Democrats don’t want to talk about.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

