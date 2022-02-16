Fox News Contributor Declares New York Mayor Eric Adams a ‘Failure’ After Six Weeks on the Job: ‘He Has Done Nothing’

Leo Terrell declared New York Mayor Eric Adams a “failure” just weeks into his tenure, citing friction between the former NYPD officer and local reporters.

Adams blasted the city’s reporters on Tuesday during a screed in which he threatened to refuse to answer questions from the media in the future.

The mayor, who is Black, inferred that negative reporting about his initial weeks running the country’s most populous city might be rooted in his skin color.

WPIX reported,

He accused reporters of writing stories in advance and not correctly characterizing his series of meetings with fellow Democrats in Albany. Specifically, he insisted there was “no arguing, no yelling, no screaming” in any of the meetings he was a part of. Adams seemed to fixate on an anonymous quote in the New York Daily News that said he got “beat up” by fellow lawmakers. He said if headlines like that persist, he would no longer take off-topic questions from reporters.

“If this is how it’s going to be, I’m just going to come in, and do my announcements and bounce,” Adams stated. “Why am I even answering these questions?”

Adams also asked news agencies about the diversity in their newsrooms.

Criticism of Adams from the New York media was heavy, and it continued on Fox News Wednesday, where Terrell said on Hannity that the mayor’s tenure is already cooked.

“He’s only a little over a month into this job, he’s like six weeks in,” host Sean Hannity said while addressing Terrell. “If he is that angry at the press now, wait until he is two years, because it usually only gets tougher for New York mayors.”

“I want to be very clear, I hope Adams is watching,” Terrell said, adding,

He’s a failure. He talks a good game, but he has done nothing. If he was really serious, he would start working with Republicans, conservatives, and Democrats, and primary those Democrats who are soft on crime. He refused to call out Democrats by their first and last name because he puts party first over the city of New York and the citizens. He plays the race card, and whenever Democrats play the race card, they are failing. He’s failing at his job.

“He is a Black mayor, he has a Black police chief, he has a Black district attorney,” Terrell added. “Where is the racism?”

Terrell concluded, “Reporters, keep reporting on his failures. Because he is a complete failure.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

