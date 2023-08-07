Fox News Contributor Groans After Bret Baier Makes Brutal Dad Joke

Special Report host Bret Baier cracked a dad joke on Monday’s episode that made contributor Byron York sigh in disapproval.

During the show’s panel segment, guests discussed the 2024 Republican presidential field and the candidates’ approaches to foreign policy. At one point, Francesca Chambers of USA Today said it is high time for the contenders to distinguish themselves in this area, particularly on China and President Xi Jinping.

“One thing that they will have to articulate is what they would do differently when it comes to China from President Biden,” she said. “And when you look at former President Trump, I mean, he did go to China to meet with Xi Jinping. But he said things that were complimentary about him. When you look at some of the other candidates, Nikki Haley – she has been more hawkish on the issue. Several of the other ones – Mike Pence – have said he agrees with Biden that Xi is a dictator. But that is going to be a critical question in this election, is where do they stand on Xi Jinping in China.”

In response, Baier was unable to help himself.

“It’s always he said, Xi said,” the anchor replied, inducing a brief awkward pause.

York’s face winced as he closed his eyes and emitted a soft, but audible groan.

“Up next,” Baier continued, smirking into the camera while seemingly well aware of the joke would land, “how the legal challenges facing President Biden and former President Trump could affect the 2024 campaign.”

Whatever policy differences the GOP candidates not named Donald Trump may have, these may be moot. The former president is leading handily in the polls while being under indictment in three jurisdictions.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com