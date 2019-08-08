Tom Homan, a Fox News contributor and former acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), showed little sympathy on Thursday reacting to the heartbreaking aftermath of ICE’s endeavors to deport illegal immigrants.

While President Donald Trump was visiting El Paso and Dayton on Wednesday, ICE conducted a large-scale workplace operation to round up 60 “removable aliens” working at food processing plants in Mississippi. The arrests have impacted several communities around the state, and tearful reactions have drawn attention across the media.

On America’s Newsroom Thursday, Sandra Smith asked Homan to react to a clip Fox aired of young girl crying and begging for her arrested father to be let go.

“How do you respond to the little girl we just heard from?” Smith asked. “It pulls at your heartstrings when you hear that.”

Homan’s response:

“You know, it does, and I have done this for over three decades. Immigration enforcement is always controversial and emotional, but you know what? The blame needs to be placed on the father. Her father came to this country illegally, he brought his child here illegally. Whether or not she was born here, he put his family in the position of being here illegally in violation of our laws. He should have took better action to protect his family.”

Homan continued by saying the girl’s father will be let out with an ankle bracelet if she doesn’t have any other caretaker. He also compared the situation to American families that are separated whenever someone is arrested by law enforcement.

“It’s unfortunate and sad,” Homan said. “But you can’t blame the men and women of ICE who are enforcing the laws enacted by Congress.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com