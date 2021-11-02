Fox News Contributor Says a Glenn Youngkin Win Means ‘At Long Last, the Death of Racist Politics in America’

Fox News contributor and Washington Times opinion editor Charlie Hurt said on Tuesday night that Republican Glenn Youngkin’s projected gubernatorial victory in Virginia means it is “the death of racist politics.”

Appearing on Tucker Carlson Tonight, Hurt said that “what we are looking at right now… is a return of sanity to politics.”

Hurt continued:

I think the real lesson for tonight could be that we are seeing, finally, at long last, the death of racist politics in America. Finally, you had a guy – and, of course, the way we got here, was things had to get so bad that you had to have a guy come along and call out the fact that you have schools poisoning our children with racist nonsense and say, “You know what, this not American. And you know what? Parents don’t want this.” And of course the reaction to that is that people like [Virginia Democratic gubernatorial nominee] Terry McAuliffe says “Shut up, parents shouldn’t have any role in this.” And the voters say, “No, actually, you know what? We do have a role in this. And we’re going to blow the doors off this thing and return sanity to politics in America.”

Education played a major role in the Virginia races, with critical race theory and coronavirus protocols in schools being points of contention.

