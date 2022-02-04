A Fox News contributor pointed out the obvious on Friday: that Mike Pence is right and Donald Trump is wrong when it comes to efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Trump has repeatedly bashed his former vice president for refusing to decertify the results of the election Trump lost to current President Joe Biden by seven million votes. Trump claims that Pence had the power to hand him a second term as president, which is not how anything works.

Pence delivered his strongest rebuke yet to Trump’s claims in a speech before the Federalist Society, a conservative legal organization, on Friday.

“President Trump is wrong,” Pence said. “I had no right to overturn the election.”

“Frankly, there is no idea more un-American than the notion that any one person can choose the American president,” Pence added.

On Fox News, anchor Martha MacCallum was first to cover the speech. She asked Fox News contributor Joe Concha, a media and politics columnist at The Hill, why Pence chose to speak out now.

“Because Mike Pence is in the right,” Concha said. “Mike Pence had no ability to overturn that election on January 6th and Donald Trump, the former president, making that claim at a rally last weekend simply was wrong to say that.”

“Mike Pence was as loyal a soldier as anyone to President Trump,” he continued, adding, “He’s tired of hearing these things said about him by Donald Trump that are not true.”

Concha later revealed that when he said in an appearance on Sean Hannity’s show that Trump should stop claiming Pence could have overturned the election, “the feedback that I got was overwhelmingly in support of Donald Trump.”

While Concha had no problem pointing out the obvious, other Fox News hosts have struggled with Trump’s repeated claims the 2020 election was stolen from him.

Fox News host Pete Hegseth, for example, had a meltdown in a recent interview with Mediaite when asked who won the 2020 election.

Watch above, via Fox News.

