Fox News Contributor Scolds Pete Hegseth for Laughing at Talk of Climate Refugees: ‘This Isn’t a Joke’

During an Outnumbered segment on immigration this afternoon, Fox News contributor Marie Harf scolded host Pete Hegseth for laughing as she brought up the issue of climate refugees.

Melissa Francis brought up a tweet from Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez saying climate change is a major factor fueling global migration:

The far-right loves to drum up fear & resistance to immigrants. But have you ever noticed they never talk about what‘s causing people to flee their homes in the first place? Perhaps that’s bc they’d be forced to confront 1 major factor fueling global migration: Climate change. https://t.co/zyJzTjEgHt — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 9, 2019

“There’s a lot of evidence,” Harf, a former State Department staffer, said. “The Department of Defense will actually tell you this, that the number of migrants on the world that are being forced to flee their homes because of climate change-related reasons…”

Hegseth laughed and said, “Come on.”

“You can just laugh at me, but the Department of Defense where you used to serve agrees with me and not you on this,” Harf responded. “In a number of places around the world, there is hard evidence that there are climate refugees, they’re being forced out of their homes because of drought, because of changing sea levels. This isn’t a joke, it’s not funny. I’m not saying that AOC should have tweeted about it today when we’re talking about the current crisis on the southern border. But it is a real thing and you shouldn’t laugh at it.”

“I am laughing at it,” Hegseth said.

Francis jumped in to say she researched the issue and that “the science does not support it.”

“I don’t know what you’re talking about,” Harf responded, “but there is numerous evidence that in Syria one of the reasons…”

“It’s like 100 pages, I’ve got it there,” Francis said, passing her papers across the table.

“Okay, well, I worked on this for four years in the Obama administration, you found one thing online Melissa,” Harf said.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Correction: This post has been updated to reflect Francis made the “100 pages” comment and was incorrectly identified as “Harris” in a previous version of this post.

