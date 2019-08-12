A panelist on Fox News’ Outnumbered Monday slammed Universal Pictures’ decision to not release The Hunt.

The film tells the story of twelve “deplorables” who fight back against a group of wealthy elites who drugged and kidnapped them in order to hunt them down for sport. The film’s release was cancelled amid heavy right-wing outrage after the Dayton and El Paso mass shootings, but conservative writer Guy Benson — Outnumbered’s #OneLuckyGuy on Monday — argued that outright cancellation wasn’t the answer.

“I think its ridiculous,” said Benson. “Pausing promotions for the movie in the immediate aftermath of the mass shootings, I thought that made sense. But yanking the entire film because people got angry and the president tweeted about it? I’m not someone who believes that we should go the direction of censorship.”

Benson continued by berating the “totally misplaced outrage” over the film, pointing out that the “deplorables” were obviously going to be the protagonists.

“Even if it was well-placed,” he said, “I don’t think we should be counseling canceling movies. If you don’t like it, don’t go see it.”

Capri Cafaro and Gillian Turner speculated that Universal might eventually release the movie anyway, and only cancelled it because “they probably figure no one is going to go to this movie if it’s released right now.” Kennedy added that she’d like to hear an objective reviewer break down the film and dissect whether it was made well and succeeds in capturing a satirical tone.

Watch above, via Fox News.

