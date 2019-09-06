Fox News reporter Steve Harrington broke down while covering the destruction of Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas on Friday while explaining that there are still “bodies everywhere” in the island rubble.

“You mentioned the body count. That is going to change dramatically because when you stand here, you can smell bodies,” Harrington said during an appearance on Shepard Smith Reporting. “I can see dead dogs from where I’m standing. When I walked over that hill to a church there, you can see dead bodies protruding from rocks, the bloating and bloody in the sun after several days here.”

Harrington’s report from the island came as news broke that the 30 person death toll is expected to go up significantly after the archipelago state was bombarded by the hurricane for three days, beginning on Sunday. Officials believe hundreds or thousands of island residents are still missing.

The Fox News reporter visited the Abaco Islands, which is the part of the Bahamas most heavily impacted by the storm.

He went on to note that Abaco is “a very poor area” where much of the Haitian lives: “You get a sense that people didn’t know how many people were here, they don’t know how many people are gone. No one really seems to be looking for them very hard.”

“Everything is really in a jumble and the people seem a little bit stunned,” Harrington noted in the emotional segment. “It smells bad here. As soon as you stand here, you’re like, ‘Oh.’ If you’ve been to Rwanda during the genocide, if you’ve been to Haiti after the earthquake, you know that smell. Right here on Abaco, you have that smell.”

Harrington also highlighted the “tremendous lack of urgency,” which he attributed to the transportation issues caused by the area’s remote nature, as well as Abaco’s inhabitants being “the poorest of the poor.”

“They’re dead. Nobody knows who they are and how many there are. There doesn’t seem to be a lot of urgency to try to find their bodies and give them a burial at this point,” he concluded.

Bahamas health minister Duane Sands warned on Thursday that the final death count will likely be “staggering.”

“The public needs to prepare for unimaginable information about the death toll and the human suffering,” he added during a radio interview.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com