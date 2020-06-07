Fox News national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin said on Fox News’ MediaBuzz Sunday that the fact that James Mattis and John Kelly are speaking out critically about President Donald Trump is indicative of how “deeply concerned” top military leaders have been.

A number of former military officials spoke out last week about the response to protests in D.C. and were particularly critical of the president, the most notable among them being Mattis and Kelly, who both served in the Trump administration. (The president, of course, has since publicly trashed them.)

Griffin said them speaking out is “extremely unusual,” reporting that “There’s been a lot of soul-searching here at the Pentagon at the highest levels among active duty four-star generals and others about how to handle this week’s actions by the president’s and the threat to use the military in the street against protesters.”

She said “this was not an easy decision” for Mattis and others, but with him and Kelly and others speaking out in stark terms about the president, “it really shows how very deeply concerned the top levels of the military are. And in some ways, they gave cover to other retired four-star genes, respected four-star generals to come out and say much the same.”

“In my 13 years here, I’ve never seen so many former or current members of the military speak up against a sitting president,” Griffin said.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

