Fox News’ Dana Perino Defends Obama Amid Cries of ‘Double Standard’: ‘I Think He’s Doing the Right Thing’

Fox News host Dana Perino defended former President Barack Obama amid reports of a massive 60th birthday party planned for this weekend at his Martha’s Vineyard manse amid rising infection rates of Covid-19.

The former president has reportedly invited 500 guests and 200 party workers — including a “Covid Coordinator” and is requiring all attendees to prove that they have been vaccinated and have had a recent negative test for the potentially deadly contagion.

Throughout the morning on Fox & Friends, the Obama party was derided as evidence of a double standard or rank hypocrisy among liberal elites, and the New York Post cover was repeatedly cited which blared “It’s My Party and I’ll Defy if I Want To” suggesting that the 44th president is defying CDC guidelines by proceeding with the party.

But Perino isn’t having it. She defended the former president, saying she thinks Obama is “doing the right thing.”

“I think the president is doing the right thing — former president,” she said quickly correcting herself. “He has a Covid coordinator. He can have a party if he wants to. He is vaccinated. If he wants people to wear masks, fine, if not. It is what people should be doing, I think.”

While the Director of the NIH Francis Collins said recently that he felt more comfortable with small gatherings of only seven or eight people, he was referencing indoor events. “If you’re talking about a small party like I might have at my house for six or eight people who are all fully vaccinated, I do not believe, at this point, we need to put masks on to be next to each other,” he told Jake Tapper on Monday.

Martha’s Vineyard is currently not a hot spot, so the recent CDC guidance of wearing masks indoors does not apply. Obama’s party is going to be held outdoors so the guidance of mask-wearing wouldn’t even apply apart from party-goers perhaps going inside for a bathroom break.

