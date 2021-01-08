Fox News’ Dana Perino kicked off a panel discussion on Friday questioning why Joe Biden would take a more aggressive tone in response to a large violent mob of Trump supporters storming the Capitol to intimidate lawmakers who were tallying the election results.

The segment opener was accompanied by the chyron “So Much for Unity.” Another chyron that ran during the segment read, “Biden slams Trump over Capitol breach after calling for unity for months.”

“For months now, President-elect Joe Biden has been calling for unity. You’ve heard him say it. But based on what he’s said in response to the Capitol riots, the tone — it changed,” Perino remarked.

She showed clips of Biden saying in past months it’s time to come together and “heal and unite.”

And here were the comments from Biden that she called a “big difference” in tone:

“No one can tell me that if it had been a group of Black Lives Matter protesting yesterday, they would have been treated very, very differently than the mob of thugs that stormed the Capitol… The past four years, we’ve had a president who’s made his contempt for our democracy, our Constitution, the rule of law clear in everything he has done.”

When Perino brought on Geraldo Rivera and Dan Bongino for the panel, she said, “Wednesday was a big, momentous day. I could understand, possibly, a change in tone, but coming from the president-elect, how did it strike you?”

At one point during the segment, Rivera pushed back and said of course Biden would take a harsher tone after a violent storming of the Capitol:

“I want to say, if I may, about President-elect Joe Biden’s change in tone, he is responding to something we’ve all been traumatized by. Our president, President Trump, inspired, incited, and unleashed a mob that attacked the Capitol building, the sacred center of the American republic. I think that the catalyst for Biden’s change in tone was the trauma, the catastrophe, that the nation has suffered as a result.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

