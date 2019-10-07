Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

Fox News Channel is celebrating its 23rd anniversary today, and the network is marking the occasion by rolling out some of the new graphics and brand campaigning they’ll use to cover the 2020 election.

Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott and President Jay Wallace are taking the lead on the new election graphic rollout, which is nearly the first it has seen in 23 years. Jason Klarman, executive vice president of marketing for Fox News, spoke to Adweek about the tune-up, and he explained that the the network’s new “It’s In Your Hands” campaign focuses on Americans and the choices they’ll make in 2020.

“There has been a change in how consumers see elections,” Klarman said. “Twenty years ago, we were concerned that there was voter apathy and people weren’t showing up at the polls. And nothing could be further from the truth today.”

The campaign spot does not include any Fox News talent, and Klarman explained that by saying “the star of this ad is America; it’s the people. It’s not about us; it’s about them. Making that emotional appeal and connecting our election brand to their everyday lives was the goal.”

Klarman continued to say that the new ad is about “opening the aperture and welcoming more people in,” explaining that they will take the campaign “everywhere” they can to reach out to new audiences.

“Most election brands live on a paradigm between informational [‘Vote 2020’] and empowering [‘Your Choice’]. We wanted to find something that was indeed empowering, but also that embraced the passion with which the electorate is now approaching all of these elections. We got to Democracy 2020 very quickly, because that’s at the heart of why people are so passionate for the process…Also, there’s 30% of the people who are never going to stop watching us, there are 30% of the people who are never going to watch us, and then there’s everybody else in the middle. And I think what Democracy 2020 says is we are open for business on all fronts.”

