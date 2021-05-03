Fox News contributor Dr. Marc Siegel called on President Joe Biden to drop the mask, arguing that it will convince those hesitant about the vaccine to get their shots.

Fox News’ Dana Perino noted that Biden and Jill Biden are both wearing masks outside despite being vaccinated, questioning whether that was a necessary precaution.

Last week, the CDC relaxed its guidance on outdoor mask wearing for those who are fully vaccinated.

“Does the president of the United States need more protection than other people and is a mask necessary?” Perino asked.

Siegel argued that Biden’s mask is not only unnecessary but also sending “the wrong message.”

“This is sending people on the fence about vaccines a message saying, ‘I got vaccinated but nothing changes. I’m still wearing this double mask,'” Siegel added. “People out there find the mask very constricting, and removing it according to Dr. [Rochelle] Walensky speaking to me, liberating to remove the mask.”

Siegel later urged the president to follow the recommendations set by his own administration.

“If the president simply removed the mask and followed the exact guidelines the CDC put out, I think it would send a message to those who were on the fence to take the vaccine, which we need, by the way,” he added. “We may be up to 55 percent of adults have had one dose, one shot, and states like California and New York are definitely showing a huge decline in cases. But they’ve also had a lot of cases, Dana. So, there is natural immunity plus vaccinated immunity built in.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

