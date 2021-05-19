Fox News medial contributor Dr. Marc Siegel heralded the benefits of coronavirus vaccines while saying it “took weeks” after he got it until he felt safe.

On Wednesday, Siegel joined America’s Newsroom to reflect on how “nervousness and fear led the decisions” many times throughout the last year. He also offered his thoughts on what did and didn’t work against the pandemic, and the “tremendous damage” caused by shutting down businesses and schools.

As Siegel offered his criticisms of mask mandates and the CDC, he noted that America has reached the point where most adults have been at least partially vaccinated against Covid.

“So the vaccine is tremendous. It is working close to 100 percent at decreasing spread,” Siegel said. “All of the excess fear that we have, we have to really remove, and it takes weeks to remove it. I was vaccinated in January… took weeks for me to feel that I wasn’t at risk.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]